HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On March 2, at 11:03 a.m., the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored radio personality Elvis Duran with the 2,603rd star on the Walk of Fame, according to a news release.

The star is dedicated at 1717 Vine Street, located at the Redbury Hotel and across the street from the famous Capitol Records Building.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Leron Gubler, was joined by Chris Martin and LA Reid to unveil the star.

“I’m totally touched and totally honored,” said Duran, who was being honored for his 30-year career in radio. “Each star has a story, each star has a dream, but also each star represents someone who changed the business, who changed lives.”

Duran added, “What I love is that under my name is that microphone, which is all about radio, and radio is still so important.”

Duran’s morning show, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, began in April 1996. His radio show is the most listened to Top 40 morning show in the nation and is broadcasted from New York’s Z100. The radio show is heard on over 80 different radio stations around the country.

Duran has been nominated for several awards for his radio show, including “Best Morning Show” by New York Achievement in Radio Awards, “Best Personality” by Radio & Records, and “Personality of the Year” by the Radio Music Awards.

In 2015, Duran was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

In addition to his radio show, Duran appears on The Today Show twice a month with a segment called “Elvis Duran’s Artist of The Month,” in which he discusses his new artist discoveries.