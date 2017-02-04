STUDIO CITY—An Emmy-winning producer was found guilty of attempted murder on Thursday, February 2 and could face up to 13 years in federal prison, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Andre Salaman Bautista, 38—who won a Daytime Emmy for his web series “The Bay” under the name “Andre Bauth”—was convicted by a federal judge for the 2015 stabbing of Clayton Haymes, 23 – an actor and tenant in the defendant’s home, where the incident transpired.

Bautista, Haymes and friends returned to their Studio City home—on the 3100 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard—after dinner and drinks on September 8, 2015, according to reports. There, Bautista boasted he would win five Oscars one day, Haymes told CBS Los Angeles.

“When he said ‘five Oscars,’ we all just kinda laughed a little bit, and he got really upset,” Haymes said. Bautista resultantly chased Haymes into another room and swung a knife at him several times before stabbing him in the lung.

“I just don’t understand why he would want to do this to me ‘cause we’re friends,” Haymes told CBSLA. “I just saw a different person that night, and I’m just scared that I’ll see that person again.”

Immediately after the altercation Bautista fled – driving through Nevada, Arizona and Texas, before ditching his 2015 blue Ford Mustang convertible in El Paso and heading to Juarez, Mexico, where he would spend the night. Los Angeles police issued a warrant for Bautista’s arrest on September 10, 2015; he surrendered a week later at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and has remained in jail since.

During the trial prosecutors presented evidence indicating that Bautista had written and starred in an independent movie with a plot twist similar to the charges he was facing. The film, “El Landlord”, portrays a hot-headed landlord who murders his tenants; Hayme was featured as one of the tenants.

Bautista was convicted of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gregory Dohi at a trial in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys; he is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.