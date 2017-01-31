BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills removed a Eucalyptus tree from Parcel 13 on Monday, January 30 at 12 p.m. According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, recent rainfall, the tree has been leaning over on Civic Center Drive.

An independent master arborist determined the tree to be in imminent danger of uprooting.

The State Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC) and the city of Beverly Hills approved the work plan in removing the Eucalyptus tree on the site. The Beverly Hills Land Company (BHLC) was notified that maintenance workers would enter the enclosed area to remove the tree on the property. Tree removal and chipping took place by maintenance workers; the City’s arborist and a Hazwoper-trained industrial hygienist were onsite at all times. The tree stump was kept to prevent soil disturbance.

The independent master arborist will be conducting a full evaluation and provide a complete report of the health of the City’s trees on Parcels 12 and 13. No soil will be disturbed during this process.