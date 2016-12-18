WESTWOOD—The Westwood branch of the Los Angeles Public Library will be hosting several events in the coming months. On Tuesday, December 20, “Death Cafe” will talk about death without expectations 4:00pm-5:30 p.m.

“The purpose of this event will be just to talk about death without expectations. You can discuss your feelings, fears, and thoughts in a multi-generational, respectful setting. We’ll have coffee/tea and perhaps a little dessert and just talk about what comes to mind. This is not is a bereavement support or grief counseling setting. There is no agenda, handouts, guest/professional speakers or specific topics,” states the library’s website. The event is open for all ages.

The “New Year New You Through Meditation” event will be held on January 9, 2017. Doug Frankel will lead the meditation informational meeting, having 30 years of experience in the practice. A simple technique will be introduced, and a short meditation session will occur at the end of the presentation.

An Open Mic Poetry night will be held on January 10 at 6:00 p.m. It will be hosted by Wyatt Underwood and is open to all adults. The event is recurring and will take place on the second Tuesday of every month.

The Library will also conduct classes for English as a Second Language every week, and hosts story-time for kids every other week.

The Westwood branch is represented by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Kortez and is located at 1246 Glendon Avenue.