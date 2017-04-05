NEW YORK—Former Los Angeles Dodger player Pedro Guerrero, 60, was hospitalized on Monday, April 3 after suffering a stroke, according to the ex-World Series MVP’s wife.

The 15-season MLB slugger best known for his lifelong 0.300 batting average. According to reports, he suffered from a stroke back in February 2015. A friend told reporters that on Monday, at approximately 6:00 p.m. EST Guerrero and his wife, Roxanna Jimenez, were en route to a Queens gym when he began to experience cramps in his head. He was then taken to the closest hospital where medical officials declared him to be brain dead, though a second report stated he was in a coma.

On Tuesday, Guerrero was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan under the care of Dr. Rafael Ortiz, who provided treatment after his first stroke two years ago. Reporters, along with Jimenez, confirmed that Guerrero had regained consciousness at approximately 7:00 a.m. on April 5 and was able to respond to family members and friends.

“It is a miracle that Pedro is alive, completely conscious and speaking clearly two days after a doctor basically declared him brain dead. This is a miracle,” Jimenez disclosed to ESPN.

Guerrero’s professional career commenced with the Dodgers in 1978, for whom he played 10 years. He was named National League MVP in 1981 after hitting two home runs in a six-game series against the New York Yankees. In June of that year, he hit 15 home runs which comprised the Dodgers’ franchise record in one month alone.

Guerrero was a heavy drinker, which reportedly contributed to the end of his MLB career. He was arrested in 1999 for attempting to purchase cocaine, which he intended to sell.

”His career wasn’t that long, but he certainly did damage in the time that he played,” former teammate Ron Cey told the Associated Press.