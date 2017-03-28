SHERMAN OAKS – Justin Hodak, ex- fiancé of Jodie Sweetin, was arrested in Sherman Oaks on Mar. 27 after he violated the restraining order to stay clear of Sweetin, according to TMZ reports.

On Mar. 27, Sweetin called the police after spotting a suspicious car in front of her house. TMZ reports stated that on arriving at the scene, the police stopped Hodak’s car and arrested him before he could get away.

Sweetin, 35, called off their engagement after a nuclear fight between them earlier this month made Hodak, high on alcohol and steroids, angry. She further stated that Hodak threatened to kill himself using a 9mm pistol if she made him to leave. Hodak left the house with a gun and left behind an assault rifle.

Soon after, Sweetin got a restraining order which forced Hodak,40, to stay away from her 100 yards away. Court documents said that Hodak was said to have “engaged in violent arguments with Sweetin, in which he threw objects at her. Following a prior break-up with Sweetin, he came to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, where Sweetin works as an actress, demanding to see her and engaging in a dispute with the security guards there. He also waited for Sweetin to confront her at her children’s school.”

Reports from United Press International stated that the actress received protection for her daughters Beatrix Coyle, 6, and Zoie Herpin, 8. Other members of her family who received protection include her mother Jane Sweetin, 67, father Sam Sweetin, 82 and her assistant Lauren Hussey, 29.

The Fuller House star and Hodak had been together for two years.