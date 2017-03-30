HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday March 30, ex “Power Rangers” star, Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced to six years in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate with a sword. TMZ was the first to break the news.

In January 2015, 38 year-old Ricardo Medina was having a disagreement with his roommate. According to NY Daily News, Medina stabbed his roommate Joshua Sutter in the stomach with a sword after being interrupted by Sutter. The disagreement turned into a physical altercation. As stated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Medina went into his bedroom with his girlfriend during the fight and Sutter forced his way into the bedroom. After Sutter entered the room, Medina stabbed him to death with a sword that Medina kept close by. Medina then called 911 and was arrested upon their arrival.

During the investigation, Medina declared the act as self-defense. In fact, Medina’s attorney, Allan Bell, spoke to ABC7 news at the time and stated, “It is a self defense case. You have an individual here that was a victim to a beating in the kitchen before he went into the bedroom to remove himself from the disagreement.” Agencies investigating the crime declined to charge Medina with anything at that time. After spending a few nights in jail, Medina was then released as the investigation continued.

The next year, Medina was arrested again for the same crime. He was charged with first-degree murder and held on bail for $1 million. On March 16, Medina pleaded guilty for voluntary manslaughter and on Thursday March 30, he was sentenced to six years in state prison. TMZ reports, Medina received the maximum sentence for his charges.

Medina played Cole Evans, the Red Wild Force Ranger in the television series, “Power Rangers Wild Force”. Later, Medina acted in the latest “Power Rangers” series: “Power Rangers Samurai” as Dekker.