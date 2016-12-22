BEVERLY HILLS—Movie ticket company Fadango has announced they are moving their office from West Olympic Boulevard to Beverly Hills. The new office was previously occupied by Fox Interactive Media.

Comcast’s Fandango said in a statement that it will relocate from 12200 W. Olympic Blvd. to the two top floors in a refurbished four-story building at 407 Maple Drive in Beverly Hills. The new location is more than double the size from its current location. The move is expected to take place in summer 2017.

Fandango President Paul Yanover said in a statement that the company’s recent acquisitions created a need for more office space to accommodate the expanded workforce. Fandango recently acquired Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Warner Brothers Entertainment and purchased Cinepapaya, a Peru startup company that sells movie tickets. Acquiring this company allows Fandango to reach the Latin American audience into seven new countries including: Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Fandango also acquired Brazilian online movie ticket company Ingresso.com in November of last year for $71 million. Earlier this year, the company acquired the movie streaming service M-Go from Dreamworks and renamed it FandangoNOW, which offers premium movies and TV shows. The website Movieclips.com was also acquired in 2014.

The new location for Fandango headquarters puts it near Netflix’s in Beverly Hills. However, Netflix plans to leave its current building and into a 14-story building on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood next year.