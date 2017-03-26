HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, March 25, over 1,200 fans and loved ones gathered together in Hollywood Hills to remember actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

On December 23, 2016, Carrie Fisher went into cardiac arrest while traveling back to Los Angeles from London. She was transported to a local hospital, where she stayed four days until her passing. Reynolds, her mother, died one day later from a stroke. According to reports, Todd Fisher, the brother of Carrie Fisher, stated, “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken. Fisher indicated his mother stated: “I want to be with Carrie” and she later died.

Carrie Fisher’s family organized a public memorial for fans and loved ones to remember Carrie and Debbie. Todd Fisher took to social media and created an event page for the memorial service. He posted, “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. “

The memorial was held at the Freedom Theater at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, where attendees were able to pay their final respects at the memorial service.