SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, March 15, a fatal shooting took place in Sherman Oaks at the 5100 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard. According to reports, the shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex. One man was killed and another was critically injured.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced one man dead. The victim was said to be in his 20s. He was found dead in an alley. Along with the deceased, the Los Angeles Police Department found another man injured on scene. The second victim was shot multiple times. While on scene, the injured was transported to a local hospital to be treated. His condition was listed as critical. Authorities have not disclosed a possible relationship between the two victims, and no motive has been disclosed to the public.

There have been no arrests in the shooting and no details on a suspect(s) has been released. The investigation is ongoing. The names of the deceased has not been revealed to the public. The Los Angeles Police Department will not release names until all family members and loved one have been notified.