HOLLYWOOD—Should be no surprise to movie fanatics that “The Fate of the Furious” would reign supreme at the box-office this past weekend. The eighth installment in the franchise remained in the top spot bring in just over $38 million during its second weekend in theaters.

The action-flick, might be a global success, but took a major tumble at the domestic box-office, dropping nearly 60 percent. The film has grossed over $160 million. In less than 10 days, the flick is certain to cross the $1 billion mark before the week wraps. Landing in second place was “The Boss Baby” adding another $12.7 million. That animated flick is proving to be a beast at the box-office after more than a month in theaters, the flick is certain to cross the $150 million mark at the domestic box-office.

Third place was a victory for Disney with their live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” with $9.7 million. The film is on the verge of crossing the $500 million mark at the domestic box-office before its run in theaters wraps. The comedy “Going in Style” earned a spot in fourth place with a little over $4.9 million. Rounding out the top five was the animated flick “Smurfs: The Lost Village” just separate by a few thousand dollars from “Going in Style.”

Unfortunately, new debuts “Unforgettable” starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson bombed with a dismal $4.8 million. The drama “The Promise” earned a salty $4.1 million. I would make the argument that “Fate of the Furious” will win the box-office this weekend as well, before “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” arrives on May 5.