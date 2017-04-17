HOLLYWOOD—It was expected that the latest installment in the “Fast and the Furious” would open big at the box-office, how big was the question. Well, “The Fate of the Furious” has broken some global records people. The eighth chapter grossed over $532 million on a global scale, giving it the largest opening of all-time besting the previous opening by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

On a domestic scale, the flick took the top spot with an impressive $100.2 million during the Easter holiday weekend. That’s about $47 million less what “Furious 7” pulled in back in 2014. However, with that haul, movie lovers can expect a ninth installment in the popular franchise.

Landing in second place was last weekend’s winner, “The Boss Baby” with $15.5 million, bringing the animated flick’s domestic total to over $115 million. “Beauty and the Beast” held onto its grip at the box-office adding another $13.6 million to its tally. After more than a month in theaters, the Disney hit has grossed over $450 million at the domestic box-office. “Smurfs: Lost Village” took a major tumble to fourth place with $6.5 million, and it looks like the flick will have a huge loss for the latest installment in the franchise.

Rounding out the top five was the comedy “Going in Style” with $6.4 million brining its domestic total to over $23 million. It should be expected that “Fate of the Furious” will maintain its grip on the box-office in my opinion until “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens on May 5.