PACIFIC PALISADES—A female hiker, in her 40s, was airlifted to safety by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Monday, March 13 from the steep terrain near the 900 block of North Temescal Canyon Road in the Pacific Palisades area.

The call for help came at about 10:02 a.m., indicated Margaret Stewart, spokesperson for the LAFD. “We received the 911 call for help,” said Stewart to Canyon News.

“She was conscious and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries,” said Stewart to Canyon News, describing the state of the hiker when help arrived.

“We often do not know exactly who called as they do not remain on the scene when help arrives,” said Stewart when Canyon News asked about the identity of the person who called for help.

Stewart added that the injured woman declined any help to take her to the hospital and self-transported herself to seek medical treatment. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.