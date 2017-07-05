WEST HOLLYWOOD—Celebrity fitness expert Jacqueline Renee Waddell pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge stemming from her arrest in West Hollywood in February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, June 28.

Waddell, known professionally as Jackie Warner, entered the plea to one misdemeanor count of alcohol-related reckless driving. She was sentenced to two years summary probation and a 12-hour drinking and driving program. Waddell was also advised that she could be charged with murder if she drives under the influence and a person is killed, according to the LADA’s Office.

Waddell, 48, crashed her vehicle into an electrical pole near Holloway Drive and Hacienda Place in West Hollywood on February 24. She then drove to a nearby convenience store, where a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to detain her. Prosecutors reported that Waddell allegedly reversed her vehicle toward the deputy before striking his patrol car. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, West Hollywood Station.

She was initially charged with one felony count of assault upon a peace officer and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content, and hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, records show.

Waddell’s attorney, Shawn Holley, previously attributed the February arrest to insomnia and sleep drugs. The fitness expert allegedly took an Ambien before driving her vehicle, which caused her to “sleep drive.” Holley noted to various news outlets that she was not wearing pants at the time of the incident and would not have left home in that state. She reportedly had no recollection of the incident. She claimed to have had one drink with lunch, though her blood alcohol level was 0.11 at the scene of the incident.

The fitness expert is best known for her Bravo fitness show, “Work Out,” which ran from 2006 to 2008. She went on to appear in weight-loss show “Thintervention” in 2010. Waddell has also written fitness books and appeared on talk shows and lectures. She currently owns a gym and spa in Beverly Hills.