PACIFIC PALISADES – Flames ripped through two homes in Pacific Palisades on Apr. 13 around 2 a.m. injuring five people, two critically, and resulted in the death of a family pet, according to ABC7 reports.

Margaret Stewart, spokeswoman of the Los Angeles Fire Department, said that the blaze erupted in one of the homes after 2 a.m. and then quickly spread to the neighboring home in the 16000 block of West Las Casas Place. The victims of this fire incident included a 53-year-old woman and her 67-year-old husband, who have both been hospitalized and are in critical condition. A woman in her 90s was also among the victims.

Extinguishing the fire took 44 minutes and involved 88 firefighters, according to ABC7 reports.

Erik Scott, Fire Department spokesperson, told KTLA- TV that when the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a couple and their two teenage daughters suffering from all the smoke which filled the home.

Scott further said that one of the two cats found on the scene died as a result of the fire while the other was rescued. The firefighters also managed to rescue a pet dog named Maxwell.

Identity of the other victims were not immediately available.