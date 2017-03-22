UNITED STATES—To be completely honest, I’m nowhere near an expert in relationships or love advice. However, from my own personal experiences and observations, I’ve picked up on some telltale signs that show that a guy is interested. You may have to be careful with some of these signs though, because some guys will exhibit these behaviors as just a normal part of their personalities.

Sign #1: He Stares At You

If a guy stares at you and looks away as soon as you make eye contact with him, he probably likes you or is interested in you; especially if he does this several times. On the other hand, a guy may also stare at you and hold eye contact with you. If you’re into him as well, it would probably be a good idea to hold a good amount of eye contact with him so that you send the signal that your feelings are mutual. You should be careful with this sign however, because some guys just stare a lot, or may be staring for a reason other than that of liking you. But usually, a guy will stare at a girl a lot because he’s into her.

Sign #2: He Asks You A Lot Of Questions

Call me crazy, but I personally don’t think that MOST guys will ask a girl a lot of questions about herself unless they are interested in her. This is solely based on what I have observed and experienced, however, I could be wrong. When a guy is inquisitive about you and your personal life, it’s most likely because he likes you and wants to know more about you.

Sign #3: He Remembers Things About You

This sign ties back into the last one; when a guy remembers something you told him about yourself, especially if it is a very small detail, you can almost certainly count on him liking you. Both sign number two and three can be a bit tricky sometimes, because there are some guys that are naturally inquisitive and have good memories, so it doesn’t always mean that a guy is interested in you if he asks a lot of questions and remembers stuff about you.

Sign #4: He Says Your Name A Lot

Most people don’t call you by your name a lot when they talk to you, especially if you guys are already familiar with each other. So, if a guy makes a comment and then says your name, and does this over and over again, then he probably likes you. For example, if a guy says something like, “how’s your day going, Sarah?” or “that’s cool! Sarah,” he’s probably into you. I’m not sure why this is a thing, but I’ve noticed that some of the guys that have had crushes on would do this to me. I also noticed other guys that have had crushes on other girls do this. To be clear, just because a guy calls you by your name, doesn’t mean he likes you; but, if you are having a conversation with a guy and he says your name a lot, then he most likely likes you.

Sign #5: He Makes You A Priority

This is one of my favorite signs because it’s not always obvious. It could be a small gesture like his attention being focused on you, despite the amount of people around him. For instance, if he’s surrounded by a group of friends or acquaintances that are all talking to him, and you happen to say something to him, and he automatically gives you his attention, then he most likely likes you.

Again, there can be exceptions to all of these signs, so just be observant. Make sure that you notice multiple signs and or other signs before you assume that a guy likes you, because a bad assumption could lead to an embarrassing and awkward situation. If you do happen to pick up on quite a few of these signs coming from a guy that you are interested in, make yourself seem more approachable. Or take the initiative to try to get to know him better. Remember, life is too short to sit around wondering if some guy likes you.