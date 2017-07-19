BRENTWOOD—John McVie, bassist of bestselling band Fleetwood Mac, is selling his Brentwood home for $2.995 million, according to reports.

McVie purchased the property in 2014 for $2.535 million, more than $100,000 over its $2.395 million asking price, the Los Angeles Times reported. The 2,150-square-foot abode, set on a 7,440-square-foot lot, once belonged to crime novelist and screenwriter Raymond Chandler. The author, known for his novels “Farewell, My Lovely,” “The Big Sleep,” and “The Long Goodbye,” resided in the home with his wife in the early 1940s.

The property combines both traditional and modern elements, according to the listing. Set on a tree-line cul-de-sac, the 1927 Spanish-style house features two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood and stone floors, arched doorways, and wide windows. The newly remodeled kitchen has wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and the living room features a Moroccan-tiled fireplace. The master bedroom and parlor open to a large private patio.

Outside, the property includes private gardens in the front and back yards and a detached two-car garage. The detached guesthouse, designed by architect Lise Claiborne Matthews, has walls of glass, heated concrete floors, Moroccan tiles, solar panels, and a bathroom.

Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

In April, McVie purchased a 5,478-square-foot home in Brentwood for $6.775 million. His longtime bandmate, vocalist and lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, also listed a newly built Brentwood home in June for $22.5 million.

McVie, 71, joined the British-American band Fleetwood Mac in 1967, after performing with blues band John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers for several years. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 as a member of the group. Popular Fleetwood Mac songs include “Rhiannon,” “Silver Springs,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Don’t Stop.”

In October 2013, the band revealed that McVie had been diagnosed with colon cancer and would be undergoing treatment. In 2017, it was announced that McVie was in complete remission.