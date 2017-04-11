HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, April 6, at 1:00 p.m., flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of legendary comedian Don Rickles, officials announced.

A memorial wreath was placed on the star by the Hollywood Historic Trust and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the Hollywood community.

“Lots of laughter is being heard in Heaven now more than ever since one of Hollywood’s greatest comedians is entering Heaven’s Gates,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “The ‘King of Insults’ Don Rickles will be missed.”

“Even at his own star ceremony, Don was flinging zingers at his guest speakers Bob Newhart and John Lasseter and making the crowd roar with laughter. May he rest in peace,” Martinez added.”

Rickles received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Live Performance on October 17, 2000.

Rickles, 90, died Thursday morning, April 6, at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure. His death was announced by his publicist, Paul Shefrin.

Hollywood stars took to social media to react to the loss of the comedian.

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.

A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

The death of Don Rickles is a major loss to the comedy world. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) April 6, 2017

My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017

Rickles, best known as an insult comedian, rose to fame in the 1960’s, through frequent appearances on “The Dean Martin Show” and “The Tonight Show.”

In 1968, Rickles hosted his own show, called “The Don Rickles Show” for one season on ABC. Rickles was a regular on Dean Martin’s “Celebrity Roast.” He appeared on television shows such as “The Lucy Show,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Gilligan’s Island,” and “Hot in Cleveland.” He was also the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” sequel.

Jimmy Kimmel paid a tearful tribute to Rickles at the beginning of his show on Thursday, April 6. Other late night hosts paid tribute to the iconic comedian as well, including Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert.

Don Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, daughter Mindy Mann, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8.