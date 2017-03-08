HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The FlyAway bus service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has moved its Hollywood stop to 1627 North Vine Street. The new bus stop has been in effect since March 1.

“Over the years, the FlyAway bus has become an indispensable resource for locals and visitors alike looking for convenient ways to travel to and from LAX,” Los Angeles World Airports Deputy Executive Director for External Affairs Trevor Daley said in a press release. “While the location is changing, the bus schedule between the new stop and LAX will say the same.”

The new bus stop is located on the west side of Vine Street, south of Hollywood Boulevard and one-tenth of a mile northwest from its previous location at 6244 Hollywood Boulevard. The location has been changed due to construction.

Every hour from 5:15 a.m. to 9:15 p.m., buses leave from the Hollywood bus stop to LAX. At LAX, buses depart Terminal 1 to Hollywood every hour from 6:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Hollywood bus fares are $8 one way. Tickets may be purchased on the bus and online with major credit cards and debit cards. Cash is not accepted. Two children age five and under ride free with each payable adult.

In 2016, the Hollywood FlyAway route served 86, 123 passengers and made 7,310 trips. FlyAway bus service is available at five other locations in addition to Hollywood: Union Station, Long Beach, Metro Orange Line, Westwood, and Van Nuys.

For more information on FlyAway, visit www.lawa.org/FlyAway.