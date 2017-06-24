CHICAGO—The Philadelphia Flyers acquired Nolan Patrick in the second overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. Patrick was a runner up for the top pick behind Nico Hischier.

Patrick spent the past four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. He has a total of 163 games under his belt, along with 92 goals and 113 assists for a total of 205 points. In 2015-16, he attained WHL career-highs in goals with 41, assists with 61, and points with 102 in a total of 72 games.

An injury this past season limited Patrick to only 33 games where he collected 20 goals and 26 assists, totaling 46 points. This was less than half of his career-peaking 102 the previous season.

A debate between whether the New Jersey Devils, with the first pick overall, would select Hischier, or Patrick, who hails from Winnipeg, Manitoba, commenced earlier in the week. Some believed that Hischier was regarded as a “more dynamic” pick while others contended that Patrick was the top overall skater.

However, what appeared to be a rivalry between the two 18 year-old centers was anything but that. They actually spoke fondly of one another as the bickering occurred around them.

Hischier stated, “I got to know him better, and he’s a great guy, really funny. I’m really happy for him as well, and he’s happy for me.”

“You guys are the only ones that think it’s a race… I couldn’t care less. I don’t think he thinks it’s a race, either. We’re just having fun here. He’s an awesome guy and it’s been fun hanging out with him,” Patrick, who congratulated Hischier after his name was called, told media reporters.

Professional ice hockey appears to run in the Patrick family. His father, former right winger Steve Patrick, also played for the Wheat Kings from 1979-1981. He was a first-round selection by the Buffalo Sabres in 1980, for whom he played from 1980-1985, splitting time between the Sabres and the Rochester Americans of the AHL. He would then go on to play for the New York Rangers for the 1984-85 (during which he continued to play for the Sabres) and 1985-86 seasons, the latter of which he divided playing time between the Rangers and the Quebec Nordiques.

Patrick’s uncle, former defenseman James Patrick, was selected by the Rangers as a ninth overall pick in 1981. He spent 20 years in the NHL (1984-2004). He played for the Rangers (1983-1994), Hartford Whalers (1993-94), Calgary Flames (1994-1998), and the Sabres (1998-2004).