BRENTWOOD—Television executive and producer Fred Silverman, who was responsible for introducing programs like “Scooby-Doo,” “All in the Family,” and “Charlie’s Angels,” has sold his Brentwood home for $17.75 million.

Silverman bought the 8,000-square-foot ranch style home in 1988 for $2.5 million. He first listed the home for sale last April with the asking price of $30 million.

The 2.5-acre property has a main residence with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a 3,200-square-foot guesthouse with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has beamed ceilings and a living room with a projector and bar.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Westside Estate Agency’s Stephen Shapiro and Richard Ehrlich represented both Silverman and the unidentified buyer.