HOLLYWOOD—I must admit 2017 has kicked off the year in cinema with some great movies, some bad, some good, and then we have “Get Out.” This is a movie where I didn’t hate it, I didn’t absolutely love it either, it left me psychologically torn. This is a movie that has a phenomenal, intriguing keep you glued to the movie screen premise. Rose (Allison Williams) is bringing her boyfriend Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), who happens to be African-American, home to meet her parents.

There is an elephant in the room so let’s just get over with it: this movie tackles the issue of race. And I must admit for comic genius like Jordan Peele to decide to implement horror into the mix is brilliant. However, that is where I have a bit of a bone to pick. “Get Out” is not really a horror flick; it’s more like a psychological thriller that has elements of a horror movie. Full-blown horror, not a chance! Williams and Kaluuya deliver convincing chemistry to the point where as a spectator I can totally see these two as a couple. Chris is slightly on edge about the idea of meeting his girlfriend’s parents, especially since she hasn’t told them her boyfriend isn’t White.

Peele’s ability to bluntly throw out the issue of race at the audience’s face without any sugarcoating is a revelation, but at the same time it leaves you slightly uncomfortable I must say. There were moments where I’m watching this movie and just cringing in the theater seat. I’m left asking myself, “Did he just say that?” “Did they just do that?”

This movie is not afraid to put a spotlight on some issues in America that we like to sweep under the rug. Yes, it may be 2017, but there are plenty of people out there who are still not happy with interracial relationships. Love is love people, and this movie takes that idea and turns it on its ahead, in a freaky and twisted way. The first act of the movie was well-paced, with a strong development of core characters and supporting characters. That includes a hilarious performance by Lil Rel Howery who portrays Rod, Chris pal, who tells it like it is and will leave the audience in stitches at just the right moments.

Chris starts to pick up on subtle issues upon first arriving at Rose’s home. Her father, Dean (Bradley Whitford) does his best to adjust to what he perceives is African-American vernacular, while his wife Missy (Catherine Keener) tries to keep the peace, but it’s apparent her interest in hypnosis is something that creeps Chris out. That uneasiness is only further complicated by his encounters with the groundskeeper Walter (Marcus Henderson) and the housekeeper Georgina (Betty Gabriel), who both happen to be Black.

Peele’s ability to build up the level of suspense in this flick is spine-tingling; however, my frustration comes with the fact that as a viewer, I expected much more madness from what has been teased, to only see a slight tinge of what I expected was a letdown. The most thrilling moments don’t’ transpire until the third act of the movie, and by that time, it seems things move so fast it’s completely over. The pacing was a bit off in my opinion, and a few tweaks or a bit more heightened drama could have taken this effective thriller to a sensational thriller.

“Get Out” is a fun movie to watch, but be cautioned; if your expectation is a slasher type horror flick, this is not that movie. This is a movie that deals with real issues, with plenty of violence, all too familiar dialogue and characters that will leave you telling yourself, “I know someone just like that!”