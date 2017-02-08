HOLLYWOOD—It’s time to gather your friends and break out the drinks because on Sunday, February 12, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the music world will be on fire with the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Well, after a five-year stint, Grammy host, rapper and actor LL Cool J has been replaced by James Corden, the host of “The Late Late Show.” If you live in LA, no worries, the ceremony won’t interfere with the seven midseason premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” which airs at 9 p.m.

Will there be possible upsets? Keep in mind, that artists such as Beyonce, Adele, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Rihanna and Chance the Rapper are all up for trophies in major categories. Last year it was brutal for the music industry, we lost so many talented legends including George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Prince, Merle Haggard, Maurice White and more. I would count on tributes, considering the fallen talent within a 12-month period.

At the Grammy’s last year, the one and only Lady Gaga paid tribute to David Bowie, who passed on January 10, with an elaborate medley of his songs. Jackson Browne, Don Henley and Joe Walsh performed a touching version of “Take It Easy” for Eagles player Glenn Frey, who died on January 18, 2016. Last week Beyonce posted on Instagram a pic sharing the news that she and hubby rapper Jay-Z are expecting twins later this year. Beyonce beats Selena Gomez for the most liked Instagram photo.

She is scheduled to perform during the Grammy ceremony where she’s nominated for nine awards including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Formation,” and Album of the Year for “Lemonade.” Should be interesting since she is up against Adele’s top-selling “25” album in all three of those categories. As of press time, Beyonce is still on for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival headliner to perform both weekends in Indio, CA in April.

Oh, the Grammys are always filled with so many surprises. As previously announced, Adele, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica, Chance the Rapper, Bruno Mars, along with others have been added to the line-up. Two-time Grammy winner and current nominee the Weeknd will perform with the French electronic duo and six-time Grammy winners Daft Punk. Country star and Best New Artist nominee Kelsea Ballerini will perform with R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, who won the prize in 2002.

I can’t stress this enough, acceptance speeches. No one really wants to hear anyone vent about their political view or anything about politics. Folks, it’s really not the time or the place. We want an entertaining, fun show. We have heard some high profile entertainers use their moment in the spotlight at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards to speak about the causes they are passionate about. It’s getting boring. Of course, some of the artists refuse to listen to reason so I’m sure, while the Grammys is more relaxed, there’s no doubt that some winners will make sure their voices and opinions are heard and then everyone can debate about it on, you guessed it Twitter. Social media will be on fire, since you get the point across fast and furious.

