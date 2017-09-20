PACIFIC PALISADES—At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, the Getty Villa received a bomb threat via phone that led to the closure of the facility. Visitors who were at the facility were immediately evacuated off the premises.

Though the nature of the threat was not specified, but the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad is investigating the incident. No information has been released on a potential suspect in the case.

Twitter user Gabrielle Ruiz posted on social media: “Evacuating The Getty Villa??? What’s going on…” She went on to indicate in a video post that she was at the Getty Villa for about 5 minutes and they were suddenly removed from the premises, “I hope everything is ok.”

In April 2017, the Getty Center located near Sepulveda Pass was evacuated after a bomb threat. The museum re-opened the next day. The Getty Villa is one of two museums that John Paul Getty opened in 1954. The Getty Villa is located at 17985 Pacific Coast Highway

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.