WEST HOLLYWOOD—With graduation nearing, the rise in graduation rates have risen from previous years. The Los Angeles Unified School District continues to see an increase in the percentage of high school students graduating. This year, graduation rates are up nearly 5% since last year.

According to a statement released by the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Superintendent, Michelle King, “In L.A. Unified, we once again affirm that our ‘All Hands on Deck’ approach has resulted in a graduation rate increase of 4.8 percentage points – inclusive of A-G requirements – and a decrease of 3.1 percentage points in our cohort dropout rate. In addition, our English Learners graduation rate increased by 6.3 percentage points and our African-American students graduation rate increased by 6.2 percentage points.”

The “All Hands on Deck” approach was a strategy implemented by Superintendent King when she was appointing in 2016. The “All Hands On Deck” approach is an idea where every employee on every level of education is committed into putting in the work for each student. Every employee has “all hands on deck” starting at preschool. One year into this approach, data reports show improvement within the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“I am proud of the heroic efforts by our teachers, counselors, parents, administrators and classified staff who rally around our students every day. We also thank our education leaders and partners who work with us to understand our challenges and celebrate our gains year after year. Superintendent King stated. “This data shows we are closing opportunity gaps and preparing more L.A. Unified students for college and careers, but we still have work to do. I expect these numbers to keep rising until we reach our goal of 100 percent graduation.”

All reports are listed on the California of Education website. According to their website, the state of California has also risen in graduation rates. In 2016, the increase of graduates was up to 82.3%. This data is above the national average of high school graduation rates.

The Los Angeles Unified School District will continue to strive to reach 100% graduation rates in the coming years.