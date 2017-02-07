HOLLYWOOD—Its awards season, and while many like to predict awards on the movie side, predicting the winners in the music arena is more difficult if you ask me. Why? Well, the Recording Academy tends to be quite finicky when it comes to sending out its highest honor in the musical arena, the Grammy! Yes, if you’re one in the music arena it’s a hell of an accomplishment to take home one of these golden gramophones. In recent years, the Grammys has received plenty of slack for its lack of actual awards handed out, while the focus seems to be more on the musical acts slated to take the stage.

However, let’s take a look at some of the big contenders for the ceremony in the big races of Album, Record and Song of the Year, as well as who could reign victorious in the race for Best New Artist. So speaking of Best New Artist, this is the award that could catapult a musician’s stock to great heights. However, this prize has also been viewed as a curse as well, as many who win it fail to turn that win to further success. This year contenders include Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak. The Recording Academy is known to go against the grain and not care about pop culture, remember that win for Esperanza Spalding people.

I don’t see a clear front-runner in this race, which is why I raise the argument that this prize could honestly go to any of the candidates, but my gut instinct tells me The Chainsmokers might edge out a win against all others or Chance the Rapper. Watch out for a potential surprise though for Kelsea Ballerini who is actually performing at the ceremony.

Now, onto the prize for Song of the Year, this is an award that recognizes actual songwriting, which is something not always acknowledged. The contenders included Adele “Hello,” Beyoncé “Formation,” Mike Posner “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” Justin Bieber “Love Yourself” and Lukas Graham “7 Years.” I love this category because it’s all about the music if you ask me. A year ago I would argue hands down that Adele will be victorious for “Hello.”

Now, I’m not so certain. Does Beyoncé have a chance for “Formation?” I personally don’t think so, that’s a powerful song, but it doesn’t resonate in my opinion like the others. Justin, a year ago, I would argue not a change, but his album “Purpose” proved to be a musical feat so it would be interesting if he captured the prize alongside Ed Sheeran who won the prize last year. Don’t count out Mike Posner “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and Lukas Graham “7 Years,” but I think Adele has to win this prize, that song was a ubiquitous hit and powerful as hell.

Now with Record of the Year, we see Beyoncé and Adele going toe-to-toe yet again with their hits “Formation” and “Hello,” but I don’t think either have a shot at the prize. When I think of Record, I think of a good-feeling tune that is adored by all. So while “7 Years” and “Stressed Out” are worthy candidates, could anyone not rehearse the lyrics to the hit “Work” by Rihanna feat. Drake? Yeah, that song was catchy as hell, and I think it’s long overdue for Ri-Ri to finally get some love from the Recording Academy for delivering constant hits in the musical arena.

The biggest prize of the night Album of the Year really is a dogfight if you ask me between Sturgill Simpson “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Drake “Views,” Justin Bieber “Purpose,” Beyoncé “Lemonade” and Adele “25.” Could Adele repeat and accomplish a similar feat as Taylor Swift. If “25” had another hit beyond “Hello,” I would say yes, but it didn’t.

Out of all the contenders, the out man out is Sturgill Simpson and because of that alone, it could propel the album to victory going against the pop formula in all the others. Drake has finally landed some loving for his love lauded “Views” which ruled the charts, but rumor has it that the rapper is skipping out on the ceremony, so that’s does not bode well for his chances if it’s true.

However, I do believe that this will finally be the year that Beyoncé takes home the prize for Album of the Year for “Lemonade.” I thought she was robbed 2 years ago when Beck won the prize over her for “Beyoncé” which was an absolute feat and unexpected accomplishment people. She was previously nominated in this category for “I Am…Sasha Fierce” and “Beyoncé.”

The singer has become known for dropping surprise albums and nothing had people more stunned than her revealing “Lemonade” which talked about a bunch of personal things, rather those songs had all truth to them is still questionable, but the fever was so contagious how can you forget it. However, if there is someone to steal Beyoncé thunder it will indeed be Adele’s “25,” because of its massive record sales, but the Recording Academy is not one to always highlight the importance of record sales when it comes to delivering accolades people! The Grammy awards will be handed out on Sunday, February 12. Do you agree with my picks? Who do you think should win?