GRIFFITH PARK—The weekend DASH shuttle to Griffith Observatory will expand its services to weekdays beginning Tuesday, March 21. The new services will also run on Mondays when the Observatory is closed.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks announced the DASH improvements as part of a plan to reduce traffic and improve access to the Observatory, as well as the Greek Theatre and local hiking trails.

Starting next week, the DASH Observatory Shuttle service will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, with buses arriving every 20 minutes. It will pick up passengers at the Metro Red Line Vermont/Sunset station and include stops at the Greek Theatre, Mt. Hollywood Drive, and along Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.

The Department of Recreation and Parks recently installed paid parking meters at the Griffith Observatory and along Observatory Road, which will provide the funding for the expanded DASH service. The cost will be $4 per hour with no time limit, starting March 2l.