FORT LAUDERDALE, FL—Five people were killed and eight were injured in a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport inside the baggage claim area around 1 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

The eight people injured were transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained, indicated the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Hundreds of panicked passengers fled outside to the tarmac and waited as police, ambulances, paramedics and officials rushed to the scene with weapons drawn. The gunman was immediately taken into custody by authorities.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old, Esteban Santiago, a U.S. citizen, born in New Jersey with family coming from Puerto Rico. He was allegedly carrying a military identification card, although it has not been confirmed whether it was his.

The gunman shot several people “execution style” as they waited for their bags, a witness told MSNBC. He had time to reload as he shot people in the head. The suspect threw his gun down and laid on the ground when authorities arrived to arrest him with no further incident. A motive for the shooting has not be disclosed to the public.

Santiago was a passenger on a Canadian flight with a checked gun in his bag indicated Chip LaMarca, Broward County Commissioner on Facebook.

“He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in baggage claim,” LaMarca wrote.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that there were no additional shootings in any of the other terminals, and that it looks like the shooter acted alone, he said during a press conference on Friday. There were reports of another active shooter inside the airport that caused panic amongst passengers. Authorities have confirmed that no other active shooter was involved in the attack and it appears the suspect acted alone in the shooting. Santiago is currently being interrogated by BSO homicide and FBI agents.