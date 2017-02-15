LOS ANGELES—The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating their 91st anniversary at The Staples Center on Sunday, February 19. It’s their final stop on the LA leg of the teams 2017 World Tour. A matinee tipoff is at 12:30 p.m., and the nightcap begins at 5:45 p.m.

The Globetrotters will be debuting basketball’s first 4-point line- perfect for this generation! At 30 feet it’s 6 feet and 3 inches behind the NBA’s 3-point line.

The Globetrotters are just as well known for their generosity to their fans, as they are for their wizardry ball handling, rim rattling dunks and hilarious comedy. Postgame, the players will be signing autographs and take photos with fans. That is something you certainly won’t receive from the Lakers or Clippers.

Tickets start as low as $18, bring the kids to this once in a lifetime experience. It’s a family friendly environment. The stocked roster includes nicknames drenched in irony, sweat and a dose of self deprecating humor. The names include: Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Ant Atkinson and Cheese Chisholm.

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries.

Their tour of the Los Angeles area includes stops at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario, the Honda Center in Anaheim, and the Saddleback college gym in Mission Viejo.

Be apart of this event which transcends sports and race, continuing to make history with every shot! Visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com to purchase tickets.