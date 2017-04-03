BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Bar Association (BHBA) named Harold A. Brown, a partner at Gang, Tyre Ramer & Brown for Entertainment Lawyer of the Year. He will be recognized at the group’s annual awards dinner on Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will be hosted by entertainer and comedian Craig Ferguson at Montage Beverly Hills.

Brown helped set up Steven Spielberg’s deal to direct his new movie “The BFG,” about a giant who becomes friends with the Queen of England. He also advised Michael De Luca, who left Sony Pictures for a producing deal at Universal, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Other clients include Stephen King, Robert Zemeckis, Heidi Klum, Dwayne Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, George Miller, Chris Hemsworth, and Michael Mann.

Brown joined the firm in 1976. His mother, Hermione Brown also worked at the firm for 50 years, while his father, Louis M. Brown, was an attorney and law professor who served as BHBA President in 1960 to 1961, according to Deadline.com. In addition to his work on film and financing deals, Brown is on the Board of Directors for Amblin Partners and is currently the Vice Chairman of the Board of Pitzer College in Claremont. He previously served on the Activision Board and held positions at the Board of the Geffen Theater for the past 20 years.

According to Deadline, the Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Award, which has been presented annually by the BHBA since 1989, honors leaders in entertainment law for significant contributions. The BHBA has over 5,600 members practicing in all areas of the law and throughout the Los Angeles region

“The Beverly Hills Bar Association is proud to recognize him for his considerable professional accomplishments and tireless dedication to his clients,” said BHBA Entertainment Law Section Senior Chair Alexander Rufus-Isaacs.