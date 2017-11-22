BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate two robbery suspects. According to a press release from the BHPD, the incident occurred on November 3, in the 9800 block of South Santa Monica Blvd.

Two male suspects approached a male victim who was on the sidewalk. One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s cell phone from his hand while threatening to cause bodily harm. During this time, the second suspect acted as a lookout.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male between the ages of 16-20 years old. He stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 16-20 years old. He also stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair styled in a top-knot bun. He was last seen wearing a black (“*expletive* Awesome”) hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and prescription eyeglasses.

Both suspects fled the scene in a dark colored late-model Volkswagen hatchback. Anyone with information about the identities or location of the suspects or the vehicle used in the incident is asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.