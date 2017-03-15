SHERMAN OAKS—A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the alley of a residential area at Sherman Oaks on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:15 a.m. and another man was hospitalized after sustaining major injuries.

“A male Hispanic, 20-25 years old, was found dead with multiple gunshots wound in the alley,” said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado to Canyon News.

“The second victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown,” said Preciado to Canyon News. Officials are not certain if the second victim was shot.

Residents reported that shots were fired at an apartment building in 5100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. According to reports, officials found a firearm in the alley where the man was shot and the officers scoured the neighborhood for clues.

Investigators are currently canvasing for any witnesses or video footage that can help with the identifying the shooter. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD.