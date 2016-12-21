HOLLYWOOD—Seems like everyone is trimming their holiday budget. It’s usually the thought that counts. Keep in mind the financial costs and crowds associated with Christmas don’t have to be a burden. While Christmas is just a few days away, lets keep a cap on the spending of gifts if you are a last minute shopper.

Sadly, if you are on a budget you need to limit the list. Don’t be afraid to limit your holiday gift-giving to just your inner circle, usually reserved to family members and relatives, significant others and close friends if you feel necessary. If you didn’t shop online earlier, most likely the gifts won’t come in by Christmas. So you will have to be the last-minute shopper fighting the crowds and searching endlessly for parking spaces. Honestly, it’s not even the gift that matters, it’s family that always comes first.

So what do you do on Christmas Day with your family? For your entertainment, movies are always the traditional choice. Many go out on Christmas Day because theaters attract both people who celebrate the holiday and those that don’t. You will have an opportunity to see “Why Him?” The comedy is being released on December 23. Comedy needs surprise in order to innovate, however, surprise is not something that studios are particularly adept pursuing. Yes, from the writer of all the “Meet the Parents” flicks, we have another movie about a father disapproving about his daughter’s choice in her relationship. The movie stars James Franco, Bryan Cranston, Zoey Deutch, Megan Mullally, Griffin Gluck and Keegan-Michael Key. The film offers plenty of chuckles.

Also on Christmas Day, the film “Fences,” stars Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson and many more. An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.

One of the movies that will be released on Christmas Day is “La La Land.” The movie is a musical about a jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love, but as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love. The film is directed by Damien Chazelle.

Since you can buy movie tickets online, you can hit up Fandango, MovieTickets.com or just buy directly from the movie theater. Christmas at the movie theater is extremely busy and you certainly don’t want to get stuck in the front row or behind someone who blocks your view. Regardless of assigned seats, you should still arrive early. Keep in mind that just about everything is closed that day except for movie theaters and Chinese restaurants.

If staying home sounds warm and cozy, turn on Christmas movies or turn to Netflix. It’s a perfect time to spend with family and friends. Here is a list of some of the top movies to watch on TV. The classic movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” Another choice is “Home Alone,” “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation,” “Christmas with the Kranks” or “Deck the Halls.”

If you are feeling nostalgic and romantic turn to “Serendipity.” The movie stars Jon Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, boy meets girl, while trying to buy the same item during the Christmas rush, they feel an instant attraction. Sara expresses that if it’s true love, fate will bring them back together. An inspiring movie of true love, fate and destiny. If you are ever decide to visit New York City you have to stop in at Serendipity where the movie was filmed. Keep in mind, that special table has about a two hour wait.

Another cutesy movie to watch with your significant other is the 2005 movie “Just Friends.” A once-overweight man Ryan Reynolds returns to his hometown for Christmas thin and full of newfound confidence, and he tries to woo his lifelong crush. Amy Smart and Anna Faris star in this holiday-themed rom-com.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, full of health, peace and happiness! That is my Christmas wish for you.