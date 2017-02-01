HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On the evening of January 30, a landslide in Hollywood Hills slid downhill affecting at least three homes and caused a power outage in the area.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department website, the landslide affected three homes: a backyard of one home located on Hillside Avenue slid down into the front yard of two homes on Laurel View Drive.

The flow stopped on the street and did not enter any of the homes.

The slide, however, took down power lines, leaving hundreds of residents in the area without power. The landslide buried at least one vehicle.

“Residents of one home called 911 and stated they were unable to get out; firefighters brought them to safety,” the LAFD website reported.

There were no injuries reported.

Five homes were evacuated for safety reasons.

“For the most part, we didn’t need any specialized equipment,” David Ortiz of the Los Angeles Fire Department told ABC 7 News. “We just wanted to get them out of there in case the earth continued to move.”

While many residents blame the slide for the overdevelopment in the area, some residents blame it on the recent torrential rains.

“This is just that we haven’t had any rain in 10 years,” Tony Allison, a house sitter for a home in the area, told ABC 7 News. “Any kind of rain, and here it is.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department remained on scene overnight to ensure safety.

According to ABC 7 News, the block of 8100 Laurel View Drive remains closed while engineers evaluate that it is safe to remove the debris from the area. Traffic is allowed to continue near Laurel Canyon.

Earlier this month, after a week of heavy rain, a home’s patio slid down a hillside onto Laurel Canyon Boulevard, prompting the street to close. After careful evaluation, the city approved funding to install K-rails near the affected hillside on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.