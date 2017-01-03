Hollywood Sign To Increase Security After Prank

On New Year’s Day, the famous Hollywood landmark read “Hollyweed.”

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—After the Hollywood Sign prank on New Year’s Day, officials revealed they are planning to increase security to better protect the landmark and the neighbors of the area.

In a released statement to the Eye Witness News, The Hollywood Sign Trust stated the following: “The Hollywood Sign surveillance system is constantly evolving, but an incident like the one that occurred early Sunday morning shows us where there are opportunities to make improvements. The New Year’s prank was no exception and we will be deploying additional technology to tighten up surveillance, thus deter unwanted visitors in the future. This is more than preventing pranks or trespassing at the sign. Our concern is safety of the neighborhood and the trespassers that put themselves at risk because it is extremely unsafe to be on the sign, let alone traversing the treacherous hillside that is home to those nine famous letters.”

On the morning of New Year’s Day, an unidentified man climbed the Hollywood Sign, draping the landmark’s “O” letters with tarps to make them appear as “e” letters. It remains a mystery as to who the suspect is. With no damage to the Hollywood Sign, the vandalism charges have since been dropped. If the suspect is arrested, he would face misdemeanor trespassing charges.