HOLLYWOOD—Being a Hollywood superstar can be a dream come true. People will adore you, you get paid millions, and you do what is in your heart. They call it working with passion. Considering how many people want to make it in Hollywood, it seems strange that anyone could ever turn their back on that kind of lifestyle. Surprisingly, many Hollywood celebrities have left their Hollywood lives behind them either in favor of retirement or follow a more average career path.

Why do Hollywood stars want to quit acting? Let’s look at some of the actors that are surprising us; take Daniel Day-Lewis who surprised everyone last week by announcing his retirement from acting. While, he still has one more film due to be released later this year- “Phantom Thread” based on the fashion world of 1950s London-after he finishes its promotion he “will no longer be working as an actor.” Whether he can be tempted back out of retirement remains to be seen.

Cameron Diaz, is such a great actress. Cameron Diaz hasn’t been in a film since 2014’s “Annie,” nor does she have any films in the works. According to published reports, all she wants is to stay home and enjoy this special time in her life. The actress 42, and her hubby Benji, 36, were married on January 5, 2015. She was chosen by People magazine as one of the “50 Most Beautiful” people in the world. She has published two books- “The Body Book,” a health and fitness manual, and the “Longevity Book,” about the art and science of growing older. We love her work and only hope she returns back to the big screen soon.

Actor Sean Connery, once voted the sexiest man of the 20th Century, James Bond star Sir Sean Connery quit acting after filming “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” in 2003. He didn’t officially confirm his retirement until he received the American Film Institute’s lifetime achievement award in 2006. Sir Sean has been enjoying his retirement, spending his days playing golf and has been spotted at tennis tournaments.

Actress Amanda Bynes hit things big time in her teens when she scored her own program on Nickelodeon- “The Amanda Show.” Then a string of teen films followed which you may have seen more than once on TV- “What a Girls Wants” (2003) where she finds out her dad is Colin Firth who is trying to become a prime minister.

“She’s the Man” back in 2006, was a modern take on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night; and the big-screen adaptation of the musical “Hairspray.” Once called a young Lucille Ball, her last film role was in 2010, the same year she tweeted; “If I don’t love something anymore I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore so I’ve stopped doing it.” In the past years, she’s had more than one brush with the law for drunk driving and substance abuse, however, the actress- who is now 31, recently gave an interview saying she was now 3 years sober and wanted to start acting again.

Who remembers Canadian actor Rick Moranis? He appeared in hit films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and one of my favorites, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” Truth be told, he began scaling back his acting work after his wife died of cancer in 1991 and retired from on-screen work completely in 1997 to concentrate on raising his children. Back in 2005, he told USA Today, “I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies.” “So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”

Actor Gene Hackman, after a five-decade career and Oscar win in 1971 for “The French Connection” and 1992 for “Unforgiven,” Hackman told host Larry King in 2004 he was retiring. Since his retirement, he’s written three novels. We miss his outstanding performances.

