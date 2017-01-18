HOLLYWOOD—It’s all about beauty, makeup and glitz, that’s what IMATS 2017 was all about. IMATS which stands for International Make-Up Artist Trade Show took place on January 13 thru January 15 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena. Make-up pros from fashion and film were all present including the IMATS make-up museum at the sold-out convention.

Some of the keynote speakers that were present were Sam Fine, Steve Johnson and Lottie. There were panel discussions with Oscar-winning make-up artist Ve Neill, Greg Cannom and Steve LaPorte that were a part of the 30th anniversary reunion panel of The Lost Boys. If anyone was interested in set secrets, Oscar-winner Joel Harlow was on hand to create the look of “Star Trek Beyond.” We can’t forget about Michael Key, the Make-up Artist magazine publisher who held the first IMATS in August 1997 in Los Angeles. Each and every year the convention keeps on growing. A definite fun-filled weekend which never disappoints.

Speaking of beauty, the upcoming all-female Ocean’s Eight film has just added a new cast member, Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star and her half-sister Kendall Jenner will make cameo appearances in the film. It will be the fourth movie in the “Ocean’s” franchise in 17 years-confusingly coming after “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen.” Kardashian and Jenner were photographed in New York on January 16 after reportedly filming their cameos.

The pair will apparently appear in scenes set at a fictional gala being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kendall, has also shot scenes for “Ocean’s Eight.” One scene in the film features a jewel robbery at New York’s annual Met Gala-an event packed with celebrities. The news comes three months after Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris.

Kim took a break from social media and public appearances as a result, but has recently returned to Twitter and visited Dubai last week. Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway are due to take some of the main roles in “Ocean’s Eight.” It seems that Vogue editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Zac Posen have also recently been spotted near the set- is it possible they will be making cameos as well? We will find out when the film hits theaters in June 2018.

The original “Ocean’s 11” was released in 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and was remade in 2001 with Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Unlike its predecessors, the new film won’t have major roles for Pitt and Clooney. Matt Damon will reprise his role for a brief appearance, and James Corden and Damien Lewis will also have cameos.

A film being released on January 20, is “Split.” After three girls are kidnapped by a man with 24 distinct personalities they must come to term and find some of the different personalities that can help them while running away and staying alive from the others. Director M. Night Shyamlan, who also wrote the script brings out each personality brilliantly, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. Though Kevin has evidenced so many personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. A definite-edge-of-the-seat thriller full of apprehension, tension, and excitement.

Seems to be the week of the thrillers. On the same day we have “Detour,” which a young law student blindly enters into a pact with a man who offers to kill his stepfather, whom he feels is responsible for the accident that sent his mother into a coma. Director and write Christopher Smith does an excellent job in bringing us a film with twists and turns.

Rose’s Scoop: The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump will feast on Maine lobster, gulf shrimp and other dishes that are on the menu for the inaugural luncheon on January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C.