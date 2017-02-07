GRETNA, LA–On Thursday, Terrytown, LA native and IT technician Ronald Gasser, 55, was brought to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office where he faced charges of second degree murder for fatally shooting former USC Trojans, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe McKnight, 28. Today, it was reported that Gasser pleaded not guilty.

The homicide, reportedly in connection with road rage, occurred around 2:40 p.m. on December 1, 2016 on Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard (on the Crescent City Connection Bridge) in Terrytown, LA. Officials disclosed that McKnight, who drove an Audi SUV, was thought to have cut off Gasser’s Infiniti. When stopped at an intersection, Gasser, still in his car, pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and shot McKnight three times, killing him.

New Orleans Times-Picayune (NOLA) quoted Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand, who explained in a press conference, “What we had were two adult males engaged in unacceptable behavior, (who) did not understand how to deal with conflict resolution, and this thing went to a point that unfortunately led to incredibly tragic consequences over bad driving behavior and bad spoken words.”

Four days later, on December 5, Gasser was arrested and charged with manslaughter. NOLA reported that the murder charges Gasser faced on Thursday (which entail a life sentence) were issued after Normand and deputies were criticized by the public for releasing Gasser after an initial interrogation and “delaying” his formal arrest (Normand said that refraining from an immediate arrest “helped authorities acquire 12 hours of statements from Gasser without a lawyer present”).

Gerard Archer and Matthew Goetz, Gasser’s attorneys, referred to the killing as a “justifiable homicide,” insisting that McKnight’s actions were intentional and Gasser shot the ex-NFL player as an act of self defense.

“McKnight changes lanes, parks illegally on the shoulder, blocks Gasser in, gets out of his vehicle, lunges into Gasser’s vehicle through an open window, and is shot while his body is partially in Gasser’s vehicle,” Archer said Friday, according to NOLA. He also asserted that McKnight “meant to do him harm” and that he is “a victim of his own road rage.”

District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. announced that Gasser’s bond has been raised from $500,000 to $750,000. If he is convicted of second degree murder, he will face a life sentence with no parole or probation.

Gasser is scheduled for another hearing on February 16.