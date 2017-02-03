BEVERLY HILLS—Joseph Bologna is slated to receive the Night of 100 Stars lifetime achievement award on Sunday, February 26 at Beverly Hill’s International Ballroom. The veteran comic star will receive the award from comedian Richard Lewis.

Bologna, 82, known for his roles in “My Favorite Year” and “Blame it on Rio,” in 2006 lended his voice to Mr. Start in “Ice Age: The Meltdown.” He has been a television and movie star for nearly 50 years.

Like the last two decades, this year’s event will also be hosted by Norby Walters and the title sponsor for the event will be clothing designer Peter Nygard.

A History Major from Brown University, Bologna is married to Renee Taylor and has a son, Gabriel. His breakthrough film was a 1970 comedy, “Lover and Other Strangers,” written by his wife Renee.

The New York native is famous for starring in “The Big Bus,” “The Woman in Red,” a mad scientist Dr. Malavaqua in the 1985 “Transylvania 6-5000,” “It Had to Be You,” “Jersey Girl” and “Big Daddy.”