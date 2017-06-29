MALIBU—Actress Julia Roberts has purchased a ranch-style home in the Point Dume area of Malibu for $3.895 million, Variety reported.

Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have purchased two other homes in the neighborhood, which are directly across the street from one another. According to Variety, the third property may be an investment property or a very expensive guest house for friends, family or staff.

The 1,620-square-foot home has three bedrooms and a single bathroom. The home features a large backyard, two-car garage, and garden areas with fruit trees.

The home does not appear to be in good condition and will require renovations. The best feature of the home is a rare key to the gates of the Riveria 1 parking lot and foot path to Little Dume, which is a private beach in Malibu that the public does not have access to.

Other celebrities who live in the Point Dume area include Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Chris Martin, Barbara Streisand, Chris Carter, Bryan Singer, Owen Wilson, Shaun White, Anthony Kiedis and Bob Dylan.

Roberts first acting break came in 1988 when she appeared in “Mystic Pizza,” “Satisfaction” and earned her first Oscar nomination in “Steel Magnolias” alongside Sally Field and Dolly Parton. Her biggest success was the film “Pretty Woman” which she earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination and won the People’s Choice award for Favorite Actress. Off screen, Roberts has dated Jason Patric, Dylan McDermott and Matthew Perry. She married cinematographer Daniel Moder in 2002, who she has three children with.