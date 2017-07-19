BEVERLY HILLS—Singer Justin Bieber was driving around in his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 15 when he was pulled over for using his cell phone, TMZ reported.

Bieber, 23, was issued a citation for using his phone while driving, according to law enforcement. It was unclear if he was texting or talking, while behind the wheel. The singer was ‘calm and cooperative’ when receiving his ticket, cops reported. A cell phone ticket is usually around $162 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

Bieber rose to fame in 2009, after a talent manager discovered YouTube videos of his song covers. Since his debut, he has sold approximately 100 million records.

He won the American Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2010 and 2012 and has been listed by Forbes as one of the top 10 most powerful celebrities in the world. He was one of the featured singers on DJ Khaled’s single, “I’m the One,” which was released on April 28.

He was also nominated for several Grammy Awards including Album of the Year for “Purpose.” He won his first Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Dance Recording on the single “Where Are U Now.”