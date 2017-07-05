RALEIGH, NC—Three-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Williams will be returning to the Carolina Hurricanes, with whom he previously spent five seasons. On Saturday, July 1, the right winger agreed to a $9 million, two-year contract. Williams will earn $5 million during the 2017-2018 season and $4 million in 2018-2019 season.

Williams, who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and 188 pounds was first selected by the Philadelphia Flyers as the 28th overall pick (first round) of the 2000 NHL Draft. He spent four seasons with the team before moving to the Hurricanes in 2003-2004.

From 2003-2009 (excluding the 2004-2005 season which he spent with the Lulea HL of the Swedish Hockey League), the Cobourg, Ontario native made 265 regular-season appearances with Carolina. With 201 points (81 goals and 120 assists), he ranks 10th in team history.

Williams’ three Stanley Cup championship wins were with the Hurricanes in 2006 (during which he posted 18 points—seven goals and 11 assists—in 25 games), and the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 (15 points—four goals and 11 assists—in 20 games) and 2014 (25 points—nine goals and 16 assists—in 26 games). He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP that year, and exceeded the league with a plus-13 rating.

He recently played for the Washington Capitals from 2015-2017. Last season, he posted 28 points (24 goals and 24 assists) in 80 games. In 18 NHL seasons, Williams has played in in 1,080 regular-season games with the Flyers, Hurricanes, Kings, and Capitals. Williams totaled 682 points (273 goals and 409 assists) and, from 140 playoff games, he holds 94 points (36 goals and 58 assists).

“There’s a lot of emotions. It’s hard to describe every one of them, but I think excitement is one of the big ones. Certainly, once we were getting close to a deal, there was a smile on my face and my wife’s face, and we’re excited for the opportunity and I’m certainly excited with the opportunity to work with a coaching staff that I’m pretty familiar with and a team that I feel is trending up in the right direction, for sure,” said Williams when asked about returning to the Carolina Hurricanes.