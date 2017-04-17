BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, April 13, award-winning singer and songwriter Katy Perry was reported to have purchased a $19 million mansion in Beverly Hills, located in a secluded gated community in the upper Coldwater Canyon area.

According to reports, the 1959 home was not officially on the market. It was previously owned by Cody Leibel, the son of Canadian businessman and developer Lorne Leibel, and founder of C-Note Records. Leibel purchased the home for $9.205 million in October 2007.

The two-story 5,427-square-foot home, which sits on 1.16 acres of undeveloped land, has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and a covered terrace. Other features include a quarter-mile long driveway, glass walls, multiple verandas, open patios, and an infinity pool. The house is surrounded by landscaped grounds and eucalyptus. Perry’s neighbors will include Adele, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden, according to reports.

According to Variety, other celebrities have previously expressed interest in the property. In 2009, Nicole Richie and Keith Urban were rumored to have made an offer on the home. Lady Gaga was reported to have shown interest later that year.

The acquisition comes soon after Perry won a two-year-long legal battle to purchase the convent of Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Los Feliz. In 2015, Sisters Rita Callanan and Catherine Rose Holzman promised to sell the 1927 convent to Los Angeles restauranteur, Dana Hollister. In March, the Los Angeles Superior Court found that the sisters did not have the authority to sell the convent and granted Perry the right to purchase the sprawling compound for $14.5 million.

The singer currently owns two adjacent homes in Runyon Canyon in Hollywood Hills, which she purchased for $11.2 million in 2013, from heiress Aileen Getty.

Perry, who has won five American Music Awards and four Guinness World Records, among others, recently released a single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” with Skip Marley. Her fifth album will be released later this year.