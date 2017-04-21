STUDIO CITY—A Studio City home seen in the previous season of the E! reality television series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has been listed for sale at $8.995 million.

The Italian-style home is set on an acre in the Fryman Estates community, at the end of a gated drive that is obscured from the street by trees.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 7,800 square-foot home has ornate woodwork, hand-plastered Venetian walls, statues, and ceiling and wall murals by artist Giorgio Tuscani, which gives the home a palace-like look. The two-story home has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and features a wood-paneled den, screening room, indoor and outdoor kitchens, and a billiards room. Outside is a patio surrounded by vines and gardens. Various terraces, a swimming pool, lawns and landscaping complete the home.

The estate’s facade was featured on the show for security reasons, to deter fans from visiting the family’s actual homes. Kris Jenner, mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, resides nearly an hour away in Hidden Hills.

The home was seen on HBO shows like “Rome” and “True Blood.” It was last purchased in 2005 for $5.2 million and listed for sale in 2014 for $6.25 million.

Robert Howell of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent for the home.