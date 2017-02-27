WESTWOOD—UCLA students living on Kelton Avenue are concerned for their safety after a tree fell on an apartment located on the 600 block on February 17. During the 2016-2017 academic year, a total of three trees have fallen throughout the street on Kelton Avenue.

The Daily Bruin reported that Jerry Markham, one of UCLA’s Facilities Management Director indicated that the reason for the fallen trees is possibly due to the weather conditions that Westwood has encountered within the past few weeks. Markham has noted the saturation of the soil with water from a heavy drought to heavy rain tarnishes the trees’ roots. Making the trees vulnerable to falling when strong winds arise in the area.

Students were informed to locate new housing options, but rent for February and security deposits were not returned the Daily Bruin reported. The UCLA Department of Housing assisted with relocating students to university apartments.