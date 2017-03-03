LOS ANGELES—Bob Miller, the legendary play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, announced on Thursday, March 2 that he will be retiring at the end of this season. The 78-year old, who missed three months of last season due to a quadruple bypass surgery and is currently out while recovering from a heart attack, has been advised by doctors to call it quits due to his health.

“Due to four separate health incidents the last year, quadruple bypass heart surgery, a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), a mild stroke and a stent placed in my left carotid artery, and with doctor’s advice to slow down, it’s time for me to retire,” said in a statement Miller.

During his 44 seasons as the team’s announce, Miller won over Kings fans with his silky smooth voice, colorful commentary and talented impersonations of Kings president Jack Cooke. He was hired by Cooke in 1973, and has accumulated a long list of achievements. He has been inducted into the Kings Hall of Fame, the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and the California Sports Hall of Fame, as well as receiving an honorary plaque in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He has a press box in the Staples Center named after him, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Southern California Radio and TV News Association.

After such a long decorated career with the Kings, Miller has etched his name in the hearts of fans and members of the organization. Many of his former colleagues, upon hearing the news, commented on how they felt about his career. His longtime partner in the booth Jim Fox, had nothing but positive things to say about him.

“It has been an honor to work with Bob for the last 27 years. His professionalism and work ethic are very apparent and that definitely shows up in his knowledge of the game and the relationships he has with people involved in hockey, especially the fans. He has been a mentor to me in how to prepare for games and how to never underestimate the value of doing homework.” said Fox.

“As far as his call of the game, I have always marveled at his skill in communicating what is happening in the game, not only with his spot-on description of the game’s events, but even more importantly with his skill at finding the appropriate energy and urgency to cover each individual moment. Bob has never had to use a shtick or gimmicks to cover the game and that is because ‘he is that good.’ I have enjoyed his stories and joke-telling throughout the years and because I was right beside Bob for the longest lasting tenure of any current NHL broadcast team, I am most fortunate to have always sat in the best seat in the house.”

Fans and colleagues will be able to witness Miller’s greatness two more times before he officially gives up the mic. He will call the Kings last two games of the season, on April 8 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks and April 9 in Anaheim against the Ducks.