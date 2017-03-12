HOLLYWOOD—I argued it would be a duel at the box-office this weekend between superhero Wolverine aka “Logan” and a beast who rules with a roar, “Kong: Skull Island.” In the end it was “Kong: Skull Island” that won over audiences with a respectable $61 million haul during its opening weekend. The latest installment into the King Kong franchise has indeed sparked a revitalized interest in the hero/villain courtesy of critics and audiences, but its performance next weekend will determine how big of an impact the flick has on moviegoers.

Landing in second place was last week’s champ “Logan” with $37 million to bring its domestic total to over $150 million in less than 10 days people. That is impressive as hell for an R-rated flick. Jordan Peele’s thriller “Get Out” has a psychological grab on audiences as it fell into third place adding another $21 million to its total. In just under 3 weeks the thriller has already crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office.

The sentimental flick “The Shack” has indeed located an audience base, as the film landed in fourth place with just over $10 million. Rounding out the top five was the animated flick “The Lego Batman Movie” with $7.8 million. This weekend will be a battle between “Kong: Skull Island” and the live-action version of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” starring Emma Watson. Hmm, I’m certain that Disney classic will blow the box-office away, but by how much is anyone’s guess.