BEVERLY HILLS—After a close race against challengers Les Friedman and Robert ‘Bob’ Wunderlich, incumbent Nancy Krasne will lose her seat on the Beverly Hills City Council. At one point, the contenders were only separated by five votes. Friedman and Wunderlich both received around 16 percent of the final tally, pushing Krasne into fourth place.

Incumbent and current Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch was re-elected with 2,145 votes, the race’s top vote getter. His platform of “Putting Residents First” included strong stances on fiscal responsibility, government transparency, technological innovation, and historic preservation. This will be Mirisch’s third term as a member of the BH City Council.

Les Friedman, the Beverly Hills Traffic and Parking Enforcement Commissioner, received 1,953 votes, putting him in second place. Friedman’s campaign focused on “getting smart about traffic,” vowing to use technology and the latest strategies to keep traffic moving in the city. He promised to protect the city’s laudable three-minute emergency services response time.

“He’s very excited. Very gratified,” a spokesperson from the Friedman campaign office told Canyon News. “He’s grateful to the community and is looking forward to serving.”

Robert ‘Bob’ Wunderlich, economist and member of the Board of Directors for the Metropolitan Water District, won the final seat with 1,942 votes. He initially trailed Krasne in the tally. Wunderlich ran a self-proclaimed “positive campaign,” focusing on residential quality of life, accountable government, and preservation of the distinctive character of the city.

The new council will begin their four-year terms on Friday, March 24 during a swearing-in ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.