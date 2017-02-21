PACIFIC PALISADES—Actor Kurt Russell and his longtime flame, actress Goldie Hawn sold their decade old Georgian traditional-style home in Pacific Palisades for $6.9 million. The middle man between the buyers and the celebrity couple was Kimberley Pfeiffer from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The buyers were represented by F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Partners Trust.

The 6,400 square foot home was filled with pastel hues and checkerboard patterns on the inside with a formal dining room, media room, gym and a country-style kitchen with an oversize island. The exterior of the home consists of patios, a swimming pool with a meditation hut next to it and a separate spa. The house contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms including a guest suite.

The 65-year old Russell is famous for his roles in “Escape From New York” (1981), “Tombstone” (1993) and “The Hateful Eight” (2015) and will appear this year in “The Fate of the Furious,” the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. His Academy Award-winning wife, 71-year old Hawn, is famous for her roles in “Cactus Flower” (1969). She also co-starred with Russell in “Overboard” (1987), and will appear in the 2017 comedy “Snatched” alongside Amy Schumer.

The couple has been together for over 30 years, but have never married. When she appeared last year in the chat show “Loose Woman” on Britain’s ITV, she said that she “would have long been divorced” if they got married. The couple have a son together, Wyatt. Hawn has two other children, actor Oliver and actress Kate Hudson, from a previous marriage to Bill Hudson.