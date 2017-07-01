LOS ANGELES—On Saturday, July 1, 2017, the Los Angeles Kings agreed to terms with the following unrestricted free agents: goaltenders Cal Petersen and Darcy Kuemper, defensemen Christian Folin and Stepan Falkovsky, and forward Michael Cammalleri.

Petersen, who was initially selected by the Buffalo Sabres as the 129th overall pick (fifth round) in the 2013 NHL Draft, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Saturday. He is 22 years old, hails from Waterloo, Iowa, stands at six feet one inch, and weighs 182 pounds. Prior to closing a deal with the Kings, he played collegiate level hockey at the University of Notre Dame. As a junior this past season, he played in 40 games with the Fighting Irish, cultivating a 23-12-5 record, .926 save percentage (S%), 2.22 goals against average (GAA), and six shutouts. Nationally, Petersen ranked first in minutes played with a total of 2,375. Additionally, he tied for first in shutouts, fifth in wins, and 11th in S%.

The Fighting Irish were ranked 12th on the NCAA seed list at the start of the 2017 regional playoffs. Petersen helped lead the team to the Frozen Four upon their win over the University of Minnesota (fifth seed) in the regional semi-finals and the University of Massachusetts-Lowell (fourth seed) in the finals. In the process, Petersen blocked 58 shots out of 62, attaining a .935 S%.

Over the course of his collegiate career, Petersen has played in 110 games, posted a 55-39-15 record, .924 S%, 2.30 GAA, and 11 shutouts in three seasons. He was admitted to the Hockey East First All-Star last season, the Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2015-16, and the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2014-15.

As a freshman, Petersen set a currently existent NCAA Division 1 record in the Hockey East playoffs with 87 saves in a quintuple overtime loss to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. He exceeded the previous records attained by Boston University goaltender Don Martin in 1924-25 (82 saves). At 151 minutes and 42 seconds, this game was also listed as the longest in collegiate hockey history.

Kings Assistant General Manager Mike Futa said of the record-setting goaltender:

“We had a hole in our goaltending depth and we feel our success in development is well documented and our scouting staff and our goaltending coaches strongly believe Cal stood alone at the top of our list. We are ecstatic as he is significant to the future of our organization.”

Kuemper, 27, hails from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, standing at six feet five inches and weighing 215 pounds. His one-year contract has an average annual value (AAV) listed at $650,000.

Kuempner cultivated an 8-5-3 record in 18 games last season with the Minnesota Wild, by whom he was selected as the 161st overall pick (sixth round) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He also posted a .902 save percentage and 3.13 GAA. He has completed 102 career NHL games with a 41-34-14 record, a .910 S%, 2.60 GAA, and seven shutouts.

Prior to his NHL career, Kuemper played for the Spokane Chiefs (WHL), Red Deer Rebels (WHL), Houston Aeros (AHL), Ontario Reign (ECHL), Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL), and the Iowa Wild (AHL).

26 year-old, Gothenburg, Sweden-born Folin is six feet three inches tall and weighs 204 pounds. The former Minnesota Wild defenseman’s one-year contract with Los Angeles has an AAV set at $850,000.

Last season, Folin appeared in 51 games with the Wild. He collected eight points (two goals and six assists), a plus-10 rating, and 26 penalty minutes.

Folin has spent his entire NHL career thus far with the Wild, playing in 118 games and collecting four goals and 19 assists for a total of 23 points. Additionally, he holds a plus-15 rating and 50 penalty minutes. During the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, he split playing time between Minnesota and their affiliate team, the Iowa Wild (AHL).

Falkovsky, a 20 year-old defenseman, has agreed to a three-year, entry level contract with the Kings. He stands at six feet seven inches and weighs 227 pounds. The Calgary Flames selected Falkovsky in the seventh round (186th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Last season, the Minsk, Belarus native played for the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) where he collected 21 goals and 11 assists for a total of 32 points, along with 37 penalty minutes.

The 2015-16 season marked Falkovsky’s debut season in North America; he previously played for the Yunost Minsk of the Belarusian Extraleague in his home country. In 58 games with the Ottawa 67’s (OHL), he collected 9 goals and 23 assists for 32 points, a plus-17 rating, and 35 penalty minutes.

With two points (one goal and one assist) in six games, Falkovsky represented Team Belarus at the 2016 World Junior Championships.

Left winger Michael Cammalleri agreed to a one year contract with the Kings, by whom he was selected 41st overall at the 2001 NHL Draft. The contract’s AAV is set at $1 million, not including bonuses.

Last season with New Jersey Devils, Cammalleri played in 61 games and tallied 31 points (10 goals and 21 assists) and 21 penalty minutes.

A five-foot-nine, 185 pound native of Toronto, Ontario, Cammalleri commenced his NHL career with the Kings in 2002-03. He is a six-time 20-or-more and a two-time 30-or-more goal scorer, which entails a career-peaking 39 goals in 81 games with the Calgary Flames during the 2008-09 season.

From the start of the 2005-06 season through 2007-08, Cammalleri collected 182 points comprised of 79 goals and 103 assists. In 2006-07, his peak season with the Kings, he notched 80 points (34 goals and 46 assists). From his NHL debut through the 2007-08 season, he appeared in 283 games with Los Angeles. Cammalleri totaled 205 points (93 goals, 55 of which were power play goals, and 112 assists).

A 14-year NHL veteran, Cammalleri has played in 840 regular season games with the Kings (2002-2008), Flames (2008-09, 2011-2014), Devils (2014-2017), and the Montreal Canadiens (2009-2012). He currently holds 613 points (287 goals and 326 assists), 407 penalty minutes, and 102 power play goals. In 32 career playoff games, he totaled 32 points (17 goals and 15 assists) and eight penalty minutes.

Before the NHL, Cammalleri played for the Bramalea Blues of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (1997-1999) the University of Michigan Wolverines (1999-2002). He decided to sign with Los Angeles, declining the opportunity to continue playing at the collegiate level his senior year.